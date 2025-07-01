Injury concerns hit Pakistan ahead of Bangladesh T20I series: sources

Naseem Shah of Pakistan unsuccessfully appeals during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between Pakistan and Canada at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 11, 2024 in New York, New York. - ICC

KARACHI: The Pakistan cricket team will commence its training camp on July 8 at the National Bank Cricket Arena in preparation for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh.

According to sources, the Men in Green are currently facing multiple fitness concerns, the most notable being vice-captain Shadab Khan.

The all-rounder is likely to undergo surgery on his right shoulder in the United Kingdom, after experiencing consistent discomfort. Medical experts have recommended surgery as the best course of action.

In addition to Shadab, fast bowlers Naseem Shah and Mohammad Wasim Jr. are also not fully fit and remain doubtful for the upcoming assignments.

Sources further revealed that Salman Mirza, the standout pacer for Lahore Qalandars in the recent Pakistan Super League (PSL) season, is likely to be included in the national squad.

Salman impressed with nine wickets in four matches during PSL 10, averaging 15.00 with an economy rate of 9.64.

Spinner Sufiyan Muqeem, who has claimed 18 wickets in just 10 T20Is, is also a confirmed inclusion for the Bangladesh tour. Meanwhile, speedster Haris Rauf will also be named in the squad but is not expected to feature in any of the three T20Is.

Key players Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi—who were rested for the previous home series against Bangladesh—are currently not part of the immediate plans, with no timeline announced for their return.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has confirmed that all three T20Is will take place at the Shere-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. The matches are scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM Pakistan Standard Time.

The Pakistan team is expected to arrive in Bangladesh on July 16. The first T20I will be played on July 20, followed by the second on July 22 and the third on July 24.

The two teams last met in May earlier this year, where Pakistan registered a comprehensive 3-0 series win at home.