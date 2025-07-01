Key Real Madrid player set to return ahead of Juventus clash

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe (right), Aurelien Tchouameni, Antonio Rudiger and Raul Asencio during training on June 30, 2025. — Reuters

MIAMI: Kylian Mbappe looked set to make his Club World Cup debut as Real Madrid take on Juventus in the last 16 at the Hard Rock Stadium on Tuesday, international media reported on Monday.

According to a report, Mbappe's potential return comes at a crucial time for Real Madrid, whose squad has been bolstered by the recoveries of Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao.

Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso confirmed in a press conference that all three players—Mbappe, Carvajal and Militao—are likely to feature in the match.

"It's a big possibility. Both Dani and Eder are coming back after a long recovery. It's an advantage for them and for the whole team to feel they’re close and involved," Alonso said.

He also stressed the importance of unity and collective effort at this decisive stage of the tournament.

"At this stage, everyone—whether starting or coming off the bench—has an important role to play. We want a team that works as one, with all 11 players fully committed, whether we have the ball or not. Our collective strength will allow individual talents like Vinicius, Mbappe, Rodrygo, and Bellingham to shine," he added.

Juventus head coach Igor Tudor acknowledged Madrid’s tactical evolution under Alonso.

"Their last match looked very similar to what Leverkusen were doing—similar plays, systems, and style. Xabi Alonso has quickly implemented those ideas," Tudor said, noting there are still "some weaknesses we can exploit."

The winner of the Madrid-Juventus clash will face the winner of the Borussia Dortmund vs Monterrey match, also scheduled for Tuesday in Atlanta.