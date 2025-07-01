Pakistan to face Bangladesh ‘A’ in Top End T20 series opener on Independence Day

Pakistan Shaheens' players celebrate after taking a wicket. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially confirmed that the Pakistan Shaheens will return to Darwin for the third consecutive year to participate in the 2025 Top End T20 Series.

This year's edition is scheduled to run from 14 to 24 August, with the Shaheens set to face Bangladesh ‘A’ in the tournament opener at TIO Stadium, Darwin.

The event will feature 11 teams, playing 36 T20 matches across five venues: DXC Arena, TIO Stadium, Gardens Oval, Cazaly’s Arena, and Freds Pass. Tournament organisers will release further details in the coming weeks.

In the 2023 edition, Pakistan Shaheens reached the final, while last year they competed in the first semi-final, reflecting consistent performances in the tournament.

Sumair Ahmed Syed, Chief Operating Officer of PCB, highlighted the importance of the Top End T20 Series in nurturing young talent and expressed gratitude towards the hosts for their continued support.

“We are pleased to confirm Pakistan Shaheens’ participation in the Top End T20 Series for the third consecutive year. This tournament continues to serve as a platform for our emerging cricketers to gain valuable exposure and experience in competitive conditions.

We are grateful to Northern Territory Cricket for their continued collaboration and for providing a professional and high-quality tournament that contributes significantly to the growth of our emerging talent.”

Gavin Dovey, CEO of Northern Territory Cricket, expressed his excitement about hosting the teams once again and highlighted the broader vision behind the tournament.

“We are once again delighted to welcome our good friends the PCB and BCB to Darwin, where it is an honour and privilege to host two genuine giants of the game.

In the previous edition of the Top End T20 Series, Pakistan registered a win against the Perth Scorchers in their first match but suffered a defeat against the Melbourne Stars in their next game.

After that, the Men in Green recorded back-to-back victories over Tasmania and the Melbourne Renegades and also secured a win against Bangladesh 'A'.

Pakistan then defeated the Australian Capital Territory in their final group match to book a place in the semifinal round, where they were knocked out after losing to the Adelaide Strikers.

2025 Top End T20 Series – Confirmed Teams So Far: