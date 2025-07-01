Denver Nuggets trade Porter Jr to Brooklyn Nets for Cameron in NBA deal

An undated picture of Cameron Johnson. —Instagram/@camjohnson23

The Denver Nuggets made a major roster move by trading forward Michael Porter Jr and an unprotected 2032 first-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Cameron Johnson, international media reported on Monday.

According to a report, Denver’s decision to move Porter, who is owed USD 38.3 million next season and USD 40.8 million in 2026–27, signals a clear effort to manage salary commitments. In contrast, Johnson is set to earn USD 21 million and USD 23 million over the next two seasons.

While both players have two years remaining on their contracts, the trade allows the Nuggets to avoid the luxury tax and opens up the possibility to use their USD 14.1 million non-taxpayer midlevel exception.

This marks the first major move by Denver’s new front office leadership duo, Ben Tenzer and Jon Wallace. The pair also secured the return of key 2023 championship contributor Bruce Brown, re-signing him to a one-year veteran minimum deal.

Brown played a vital role in Denver’s title run, averaging 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists. His versatile skill set remains a strong fit alongside superstars Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

The addition of Cameron Johnson brings shooting and defensive versatility to the Nuggets. Johnson is coming off a career-best season with the Nets, where he averaged 18.8 points per game and shot 39 percent from beyond the arc.

However, there are lingering concerns about his durability—he has not played more than 60 games in a season since 2021–22.

Still, Johnson expressed his enthusiasm about joining a championship-caliber squad.

"I'm excited!" he said. "I get an opportunity to compete with some of the league's best. What more can I ask for?"