Sadia retains top spot as Fatima, Nida climb in latest ICC T20I rankings

Pakistan players celebrate a wicket during their ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier match against Bangladesh at the Lahore City Cricket Association Ground in Lahore on April 19, 2025. — PCB

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday released the latest Women’s T20I rankings, bringing good news for Pakistan as captain Fatima Sana and experienced all-rounder Nida Dar have both improved their positions.

Left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal has maintained her top position in the bowling rankings. Fatima has moved up one spot in the all-rounder rankings and now sits at 13th position, while Nida Dar has improved by one place in the bowling rankings and is currently ranked 33rd.

Despite these individual gains, no Pakistani batter features in the top 20 of the batting category. Muneeba Ali is ranked 36th and Nida Dar holds the 39th spot among batters.

Sadia remains the top-ranked bowler in the world with 746 points, maintaining her lead over other international players.

Nashra Sandhu is also among the elite, occupying the eighth position with 704 points. Fatima has retained her 38th spot in the bowling rankings.

In the batting category, Australia’s Beth Mooney holds on to the top position with 794 points, followed by West Indies' Hayley Matthews with 774 points.

India’s Smriti Mandhana has climbed to third place, surpassing Australia's Tahlia McGrath.

The rankings also saw changes in the bowling department at the top level. Australia’s Annabel Sutherland has overtaken India’s Deepti Sharma to claim the second position, while England’s Lauren Bell has moved up two places to reach fourth.

In the all-rounder category, West Indies captain Hayley Matthews continues to lead with 505 points, followed by New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr. Nida Dar ranked sixth globally among all-rounders.