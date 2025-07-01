Kamran Akmal slams PCB for appointing Azhar Mahmood as interim Test coach

This collage features Azhar Mahmood (left), interim head coach of Pakistan’s Test team and former wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal. — PCB/Instagram

LAHORE: Former cricketer Kamran Akmal on Monday criticised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for appointing Azhar Mahmood as the interim head coach of the national Test team, calling the decision illogical and reflective of poor management.

Speaking on the YouTube show, Akmal expressed confusion over the rationale behind Mahmood’s temporary appointment, comparing it to PCB’s earlier controversial move of naming Mickey Arthur as director of cricket while he continued his commitments with county cricket.

“I just don’t understand the logic behind this decision,” Akmal said.

“It’s exactly like the time PCB made Mickey Arthur director of cricket while allowing him to continue working with a county team. I couldn’t understand it then, and I can’t understand it now.”

Akmal held such inconsistent decisions responsible for the ongoing decline in Pakistan cricket, saying these appointments have created long-term problems.

“That role [Arthur’s] has continued, and it has brought many issues into Pakistan cricket,” he added.

“The same thing is now happening with the interim coaching setup. Before this, it was Aaqib Javed, then Mohammad Hafeez and now Azhar.”

The former wicketkeeper-batter advised PCB to adopt a professional approach and make clear, long-term decisions rather than appeasing everyone.

“These decisions reflect a lack of seriousness. When the PCB starts thinking seriously and acting professionally, it won’t have to make such compromises or temporary appointments,” Akmal said.

He also criticised the board for what he termed a 'please-all' strategy, saying that Azhar’s appointment appeared to be more about rewarding loyalty than building a robust coaching system.

“Everyone has been appeased, and now Azhar has also been rewarded. If you’ve made him head coach, then give him the full time and responsibility. Otherwise, what’s the point?” he concluded.