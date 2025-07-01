Guardiola breaks silence on shock defeat to Al-Hilal in Club World Cup

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks dejected after the match against Al Hilal in FIFA Club World Cup on June 30, 2025. — Reuters

ORLANDO: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola voiced his disappointment following a shock 4-3 extra-time defeat to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal in the FIFA Club World Cup at the Camping World Stadium on Monday.

Despite dominating possession and creating several chances in the first half, City failed to convert their opportunities and paid the price against a determined Al-Hilal side.

Marcos Leonardo was the star for the Saudi club, scoring twice — once just after halftime in the 46th minute, and again in the 112th minute to seal the dramatic victory. His clinical finishing, combined with a heroic performance from goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, proved too much for the English champions.

Bounou pulled off a string of crucial saves to deny Manchester City throughout the match and was instrumental in keeping his side in the game.

Guardiola acknowledged the intensity and competitiveness of the tournament, likening it to a global event. “The level in this competition is like a World Cup,” he said.

“The only regret I have is that we allowed them to run a little bit more than expected.”

The City boss also gave credit to Al-Hilal’s defensive discipline. “Against a team that defended so deep, the wingers were brilliant. We created many chances. Bounou made a lot of saves, and in the end, you have to score — you have to be clinical.”

Despite the early exit, Guardiola remained confident in his squad. “We would have loved to continue. It's not easy to be here — this tournament only comes around every four years. But the team’s spirit is strong. Now it's time to rest, refresh and prepare for next season.”