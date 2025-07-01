Al-Hilal crush Manchester City in thriller to book Club World Cup quarterfinal spot

Al Hilal's Marcos Leonardo in action with Manchester City's Ruben Dias and Manuel Akanji on June 30, 2025. — Reuters

ORLANDO: Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal stunned Manchester City 4-3 in extra time at the Camping World Stadium on Monday, pulling off one of the biggest shocks of the Club World Cup to set up a quarter-final clash against Brazil's Fluminense.

Marcos Leonardo scored twice — first in the 46th minute and then again in the 112th — to lead Al-Hilal to a dramatic victory over the English champions.

Portuguese playmaker David Silva had initially put City ahead, tapping in from close range after Renan Lodi’s attempted clearance fell kindly to him inside the six-yard box.

Al-Hilal responded immediately after the restart. Malcom Filipe Silva de Oliveira equalised before Leonardo fired home six minutes later to put the Saudi side in front.

However, City drew level just three minutes later when Erling Haaland capitalised on a corner to make it 2-2.

Al-Hilal goalkeeper Yassine Bounou played a pivotal role, making a string of crucial saves to keep his side in the game. His efforts allowed the team to regroup and counter effectively.

The match entered extra time after a 3-3 draw in regulation. Kalidou Koulibaly restored Al-Hilal's lead with a powerful header from a corner just four minutes into the added period. But City equalised again, with substitutes Rayan Cherki and Phil Foden combining brilliantly — the latter volleying home a sublime finish past Bounou.

The decisive moment came in the 112th minute. After Ederson parried a Sergej Milinkovic-Savic header, Leonardo was quickest to react, scrambling the ball over the line to seal Al-Hilal's historic victory.