Cricket fraternity reacts to Azhar Mahmood’s appointment as Pakistan’s Test coach

Pakistan coach Azhar Mahmood speaks to his players during net session in Dublin, Ireland on May 9, 2024. - AFP

The cricket fraternity has reacted strongly to the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) decision to appoint former all-rounder Azhar Mahmood as the acting red-ball head coach of the Pakistan Men’s team.

While some welcomed the appointment, a significant number of fans criticised the move, calling it “a waste of time and effort” and accusing the PCB of being “obsessed” with Mahmood.

“Once again, Pakistan is out of the Test Championship,” a fan commented. Another remarked, “PCB’s obsession with Azhar Mahmood continues.”

Others were more blunt in their criticism: “Couldn’t the PCB find anyone else?” one fan asked. “What exactly has he done for Pakistan cricket?” another questioned.

A fan recalled Mahmood’s controversial statement during a press conference last year: “He’s the one who said we don’t have any spinners... what the hell.”

“RIP Pakistan cricket... this guy must have a very strong reference, seriously,” another fan wrote.

The PCB, on Monday, confirmed the 50-year-old’s appointment as acting red-ball head coach.

He will serve in the role until the conclusion of his current contract in April 2026. During this period, Pakistan is scheduled to play two Test series.

In its official statement, the PCB praised Mahmood’s extensive coaching and playing experience.

"A seasoned cricketing mind, Azhar Mahmood steps into the role with an impressive portfolio of experience. Having served as the assistant head coach of the national side, Azhar has long been a pivotal part of the team’s strategic core," the PCB said in a press release.

"His deep knowledge of the game, combined with hands-on international exposure and proven success in the English county circuit, makes him exceptionally well-suited for this position."

The PCB further emphasised Mahmood’s red-ball credentials, highlighting his two County Championship titles, which it said demonstrated his tactical acumen and leadership qualities.

The 50-year-old signed a two-year contract with the PCB in April 2024 and had previously served as assistant coach.

However, he was not part of the coaching staff during Pakistan’s recent 3-0 T20I series win over Bangladesh, following the appointment of Mike Hesson as white-ball head coach.

Under Mahmood’s leadership, Pakistan will kick off their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 campaign with a two-match home series against South Africa in October-November.

The team will then travel to Bangladesh for another two-match series in March-April 2026 as part of the same WTC cycle.