ICC WTC 2025 final at Lord’s shatters viewership records

South African players celebrate with the WTC mace on the Lord's balcony after registering thir win over Australia in the final of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 in Lord's on June 14, 2025. - ICC

LONDON: The ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2025 between South Africa and Australia at Lord’s has achieved record-breaking viewership numbers on both television and digital platforms in India.

The thrilling clash — held from June 11 to 14 — marked the final of the third WTC cycle and became the highest-rated and most-watched non-India Test match ever on the Star Sports network, amassing 2.94 billion minutes of TV viewing and reaching 47 million viewers across the country.

Digital platforms also saw unprecedented engagement, with the WTC Final generating 225 million views — matching the numbers recorded for the previous edition’s final between India and Australia at The Oval in 2023.

A total of 109,227 fans attended the Test match at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground, witnessing a historic South African victory.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah highlighted the significance of the staggering Indian viewership, calling it a reflection of Test cricket’s enduring appeal.

“The remarkable viewership numbers for the ICC World Test Championship Final, across both broadcast and digital platforms, are a powerful testament to the appeal of high-quality Test cricket and the elevated context of the WTC Final,” said Shah.

“This format continues to command a loyal and passionate global following and remains an integral part of our sport’s identity.

“What makes this success even more special is the enthusiasm shown by fans in regions beyond the two competing nations, reaffirming that cricket’s reach is truly international, and that the purest form of the game can thrive beyond national affiliations.”

Shah also praised the local Indian broadcast platform for its exceptional production and promotion of the event.

“A special mention to JioStar, whose innovative and immersive coverage, captured the drama, emotion, and atmosphere of the ‘Ultimate Test’ in a way that deeply resonated with audiences around the world.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Proteas clinched the title with a five-wicket win, thanks to a stunning fourth-innings century by Aiden Markram, who scored 136 and was named Aramco Player of the Match.

Kagiso Rabada also played a pivotal role, claiming a brilliant nine-wicket haul over the course of the match.

For the unversed, the ICC WTC 2023–25 campaign ended with a series of astonishing performances by the top players.

England's Joe Root was the top scorer with 1,968 runs in 40 innings at an average of 54.66, and Australian captain and pacer Pat Cummins was the leading wicket-taker with 80 wickets in 35 innings at an average of 23.48 and an economy of 3.33.