When is India women’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur expected to return from injury?

India's Harmanpreet Kaur plays a shot during a match against Pakistan in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in Dubai on October 6, 2024. — ICC

BRISTOL: India women’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur set to undergo further assessment before a decision is made on her availability for the second T20 International against England, scheduled for Tuesday in Bristol.

Harmanpreet missed the opening match of the five-game series after sustaining a head injury during a T20 warm-up match against the ECB Development XI last week.

She scored 28 off 16 balls in that match before being trapped lbw by Sarah Glenn, but her subsequent absence from the pre-series press conference and the first T20I raised concerns about her fitness.

On Monday, there was some relief for India as Harmanpreet returned to training.

“There are positive signs. Harmanpreet has joined the practice session today. She will be assessed and monitored post the practice session,” said offspin all-rounder Sneh Rana.

In Harmanpreet's absence, Smriti Mandhana took over as captain and rose to the occasion in Nottingham, smashing her maiden T20I century.

Her 117-run knock led India to a dominant 97-run victory and a 1-0 lead in the series. The innings also made Mandhana the first Indian woman and fifth overall in the history of the game to score centuries in all three formats of international cricket.

On Tuesday, the left-hander is poised to add another milestone to her career. She will become only the second Indian player and seventh overall to feature in 150 women’s T20Is.

The record held by Harmanpreet, who has played 178 matches, the most T20Is by any cricketer across both men’s and women’s formats.

Following the Bristol fixture, the remaining three T20Is will be played at The Oval July four, Manchester July nine and Birmingham July 12. The tour will then transition into a three-match ODI series between the two sides.