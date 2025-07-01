Fluminense stun Inter Milan to reach Club World Cup quarterfinal

Fluminense's Thiago Silva celebrates after Hercules scores their second goal as Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez looks on during FIFA Club World Cup on June 30, 2025. — Reuters

CHARLOTTE: Fluminense secured a spot in the quarterfinals of the FIFA Club World Cup with a commanding 2-0 win over Inter Milan in the round of 16 at the Bank of America Stadium on Monday.

Team captain Thiago Silva played a pivotal role in the victory and expressed pride in returning to his boyhood club to lead them on the world stage.

Silva, who played for AC Milan between 2009 and 2012, winning both the Serie A and the Italian Super Cup, acknowledged the significance of eliminating Milan's arch-rivals.

As Fluminense knocked out the Champions League runners-up, Silva said he could not help but think of the joy this result might bring to fans of his former club.

"This is a very important result for us. We knew it wasn't going to be an easy game. They played in the Champions League final less than a month ago," Silva said.

"Today we played an incredible match. It had to be this way—there was no other way to achieve it."

The former Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain defender also praised his side’s discipline and chemistry throughout the match. While he acknowledged minor defensive lapses, he felt the team’s unity and resilience made the difference.

"We were always together. Defensively, we played an excellent match. They made it difficult for us. Perhaps we lacked something at the back, but that’s understandable against a team of their quality."

Fluminense became the second Brazilian club to reach the quarterfinal stage, following Palmeiras, who advanced with a win over domestic rivals Botafogo.

Fluminense will face Saudi Arabian champions Al Hilal in the quarterfinals on Friday.