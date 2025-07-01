Pakistan storm into semifinals of Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship 2025

Pakistan netball players lined up after registering their fifth group-stage match win over Maldives in Jeonju-si, South Korea on July 01, 2025. - File

JEONJU: Pakistan qualified for the semifinals of the Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship 2025 after a convincing win over Maldives in their fifth group match, held at the Jeonju Hwasan Gymnasium in Jeonju-si, South Korea.

Pakistan secured a 49-39 victory in a closely contested encounter, maintaining a narrow lead through most quarters.

They edged ahead 14-12 in the first quarter, trailed slightly at halftime with a 24-26 scoreline, regained control in the third quarter at 35-32, and finished strongly in the final phase to seal the win.

Players including Leya Raza Shah, Alisha Naveed, Sumayya Kouser, Haleema, Jasmine Farooq and Farah Rasheed delivered outstanding performances and were instrumental in the team’s success.

Chairman of the Pakistan Netball Federation Mudassar Arian, President Sameen Malik, and Secretary General Muhammad Riaz congratulated the team on their impressive performance and progression to the next stage.

With this victory, Pakistan topped Group B and will face Japan in the semifinal on Thursday, July 3.

As per the Asian Netball Federation’s new format, the semifinals will be contested between the top four teams from both divisions—Group A (Gold Cup Division) and Group B (Plate Cup Division)—with the top-ranked team facing the fourth, and the second playing against the third.

The championship, featuring eleven nations, is being held from June 27 to July 4, 2025, under the auspices of the Asian Netball Federation.

Group A includes: Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, and India.

Group B comprises: Chinese Taipei, Japan, Korea, Pakistan, Maldives, and Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan began their campaign in dominant fashion, outclassing Saudi Arabia with a 71-15 victory. In their second match, the Green Shirts continued their impressive run by securing a 56-32 win over Chinese Taipei.

In the third group-stage match, Pakistan overwhelmed South Korea with a commanding 91-6 scoreline. They followed it up with a dominant 79-39 victory over Japan in the fourth match.