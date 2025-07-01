Former India cricketer shares key advise ahead of second Test against England

India's Shardul Thakur (second from left) celebrates with teammates after dismissing England's Ben Duckett (not pictured) during the fifth day of their first Test at Headingley in Leeds on June 24, 2025. — Reuters

BIRMINGHAM: Former Indian cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri on Tuesday urged the Indian team to take the field with a positive mindset and strong intent ahead of the crucial second Test against England, starting Wednesday at Edgbaston.

Speaking on the ICC review, Shastri emphasised the importance of resilience following India’s narrow defeat in the first Test at Headingley, where England chased down a challenging target on the final day.

“The most important thing for India is to throw the counter-punch almost immediately,” Shastri said.

“When you lose a Test like that — having dominated most of it — and then go down on the final day, it takes character to bounce back. Full credit to England for holding their nerve.”

Shastri said the focus should remain on playing with intent rather than overthinking selection issues.

“Whether Bumrah plays or not, we’ll have to wait and see. Hopefully he does, as this is a very important Test match. But all is not lost. It’s a five-match series, and India just needs to take it one game at a time. They’ll be looking to bounce back,” he added.

Jasprit Bumrah’s availability remains uncertain due to workload management, and team selection is again under the spotlight, especially in the bowling department.

Shastri, however, shifted attention to the leadership of Shubman Gill, who captained the side for the first time at Headingley.

“People said he was a little reactive in his debut as captain, but that’s understandable. The conditions were excellent for batting, the outfield was quick — things can turn quickly. But he’ll have learned a lot from that experience,” Shastri said.

“I expect him to be more proactive in the second Test. That also means bowlers and fielders must give him full support.”

Shastri further said the importance of clarity and role execution as the key to India's comeback in the series.

“Everyone has to understand their role, stick to it, and execute it well. That’s the only way to recover and succeed in a long series like this.”

It is pertinent to mention that the second Test of the five-match series between India and England will begin on July 2 in Birmingham, with England leading the series 1–0.

In the Headingley Test, England secured a five-wicket victory, despite five Indian batters scoring centuries—a historic first in Test cricket, as India became the only team to lose a match after such a collective batting effort.