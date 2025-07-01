Australian legend names THIS as best wrist spinner since Shane Warne

Undated photo of the late Australian legend Shane Warne. — X/@WisdenCricket

LONDON: Australian cricket legend Greg Chappell has heaped praise on India's left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, describing him as 'possibly the best wrist-spinner since Shane Warne.'

In a recent column for a British website, Chappell lauded Kuldeep’s rare left-arm chinaman style, calling for his inclusion in India’s Test XI ahead of the upcoming Edgbaston Test.

"I’d like to see left-armer Arshdeep Singh added to the mix and Kuldeep Yadav, possibly the best wrist-spinner since Shane Warne, included in the attack," Chappell wrote.

The former Australian captain expressed concerns over India’s current spin strategy, particularly the reliance on Ravindra Jadeja as the frontline spinner in English conditions.

“Jadeja is not a frontline spinner in English conditions. If his batting is considered good enough, he can be a support spinner; otherwise, a rethink is necessary. If India are to reverse their fortunes in this series, then a better-balanced team is required,” he added.

Chappell also emphasised the importance of variety in bowling attacks, noting that changes in bowling often disrupt batters' rhythm, a tactical edge India currently lacks.

“There’s a reason why wickets often fall after a change of bowling — it forces the batter to recalibrate. That variability isn’t available to Shubman Gill with his current crop,” he observed.

He further criticised India's over-reliance on all-rounders who, in his view, may not be strong enough in either discipline.

It is pertinent to mention that the second Test of the five-match series between India and England will begin on July 2 in Birmingham, with England leading the series 1–0.

In the Headingley Test, England secured a five-wicket victory, despite five Indian batters scoring centuries—a historic first in Test cricket, as India became the only team to lose a match after such a collective batting effort.