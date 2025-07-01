Australia’s Nathan Lyon steps down as team song-master, replacement named

Nathan Lyon of Australia during a Australia Nets Session on June 06, 2025 in Beckenham, England. - ICC

BARBADOS: Australia’s veteran spinner Nathan Lyon on Tuesday stepped down from his long-held role as the team’s song-master, officially passing on the responsibility to wicketkeeper Alex Carey, without announcing his retirement from international cricket.

The symbolic handover took place in Barbados, where Lyon left a handwritten note in Carey’s hotel room after the second day’s play.

Lyon had been the custodian of the team’s post-win anthem since receiving the honor from Mike Hussey in 2013. Over that time, he led the team in the celebratory song after 67 Test victories.

Carey briefly took over the duty during the 2023 Ashes series when Lyon was sidelined due to injury, though Australia did not win any of the remaining matches in that series.

“I’ve been very honoured to first lead the song, but to have it for 12 or 13 years has been one of the biggest highlights of my career,” Lyon said.

“I’ve been thinking about it for a while now, but this definitely doesn’t mean I’m retiring anytime soon. There’s no talk about me retiring, or even thoughts coming into my head.”

Now 36, Lyon remains committed to extending his Test career and has his sights set on winning away series in both India and England — two goals he has long cherished.

He also expressed his ambition to feature in another World Test Championship final and emphasized the importance of staying focused on each series along the way.

“I’ve always said I want to win away in India, and I want to win away in England,” he said.

“We’ve got that opportunity in a couple of years, but first we need to do the job here in the West Indies and then focus on the Ashes summer at home.”

Lyon revealed that he had previously considered passing on the role, including during the 2023 World Test Championship final, but felt now was the right time.

“It’s more about the team environment and making sure I get the opportunity to pass it on to someone I respect,” he said.

“I absolutely love the way Alex goes about things on and off the field. I feel like I’ve run my race with it, and it’s time for someone else to add their own touch.”

Reflecting on his journey, he noted the dedication behind his longevity.

“There’s been a lot of hard work behind the scenes that people don’t see. I was just sitting on the balcony this morning thinking, ‘I was here in 2012,” he concluded.