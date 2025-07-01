India's tour of Bangladesh for ODI, T20I series remains uncertain: here's why

Bangladesh's Tanzim Hasan Sakib (foreground) appeals for an LBW while Suryakumar Yadav stands at the non-striker's end during the third T20I against India in Hyderabad on October 12, 2024. — BCCI

DHAKA: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had not yet confirmed India’s proposed white-ball tour of Bangladesh, originally scheduled for August 2025.

Speaking to the media in Dhaka on Monday, following a six-hour board meeting, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Aminul Islam stated that the BCCI would take a final decision after receiving clearance from the Indian government.

"I already spoke to the BCCI. Discussions were positive," Aminul said.

"The series had been scheduled for next month, but they were waiting for some decisions from the government. If, for any reason they could not travel in August, they would consider the next available window."

The proposed tour included three ODIs on August 17, 20 and 23, followed by three T20 Internationals on August 26, 29, and 31.

Matches were planned to be held in Mirpur and Chattogram. However, with no official confirmation from the BCCI and due to the current political context, the series appeared increasingly uncertain.

Although Aminul did not provide detailed reasons for the delay, he acknowledged the professionalism of the Indian board.

"I can't say much apart from the fact that they remained very professional and cooperative," he said. "We remained hopeful."

During the meeting, the BCB also announced plans to expand both the men's and women's selection panels. At present, Sazzad Ahmed served as the sole selector for the women’s national team.

The board intended to appoint a woman selector to strengthen team development. For the men’s team, Gazi Ashraf and Abdur Razzak formed the two-member selection committee.

"We also planned to add another selector to the men's panel, as it had been difficult for two selectors to manage everything," Aminul noted.

The BCB further confirmed that the next edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) would take place between December 2025 and January 2026.

As part of the new tournament cycle, franchises were expected to sign five-year agreements. The board had already entered discussions with leading sports event management companies to oversee the competition’s operations.

"We are planning to bring in a professional event management company to handle the BPL going forward," Aminul said.