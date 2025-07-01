MS Dhoni gets official nod for ‘captain cool’ trademark

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni sets the field during the match against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at Ahmedabad on May 25, 2025. — AFP

MS Dhoni’s application to trademark the phrase 'captain cool' a nickname synonymous with his calm and composed on-field presence, has been officially accepted and published by the trademark registry of India, Indian media reported on Monday.

According to a report, if no objections or oppositions raised by third parties within 120 days of its acceptance, the trademark will be formally granted.

The application, filed under classes related to sports training, coaching and the provision of related facilities and services, dates back to June 2023.

However, Dhoni initially faced a hurdle when the registry informed him that the trademark was already registered by Prabha Skill Sports (OPC) Private Limited.

In response, Dhoni filed a rectification petition, claiming that the company was unlawfully capitalising on his public image.

“This is a case of bad faith registration on the part of the company, aimed at deceiving the public and unlawfully enriching themselves by trading on the name of a well-known individual,” Dhoni stated in his filing.

After at least four hearings, the application was accepted. The development comes shortly after a mixed few months for the former India captain.

In IPL 2025, Dhoni returned to lead Chennai Super Kings midway through the season following an injury to Ruturaj Gaikwad.

However, CSK endured a disappointing campaign, finishing last in the league standings for the first time in 16 seasons.

Earlier in June, Dhoni received a major individual accolade when he was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

“It is an honour to be named in the ICC Hall of Fame, which recognises the contributions of cricketers across generations and from all over the world,” he said.

“To have your name remembered alongside such all-time greats is a wonderful feeling. It is something that I will cherish forever.”

Dhoni, who turns 44 in July, has yet to confirm whether he will return for another IPL season, leaving fans speculating about one more campaign from the iconic “Captain Cool.”