Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz survives massive Fabio Fognini scare

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts during his first round match against Italy's Fabio Fognini at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on June 30, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Holder Carlos Alcaraz survived a massive scare to begin Wimbledon defence with a 7-5, 6-7(5), 7-5, 2-6, 6-1 win over dangerous Italian Fabio Fognini on Monday and reach the second round.

Alcaraz, bidding to become only the fifth man in the history of professional tennis to win three consecutive Wimbledon titles, entered the All England Club on the back of an 18-match winning streak but the world number two struggled at times.

He successfully avoided becoming only the third reigning champion to lose in the Wimbledon opening round after Manuel Santana in 1967 and Lleyton Hewitt in 2003.

A gracious Alcaraz led the tributes to Fognini in what was the 38-year-old's final Wimbledon appearance.

The Spaniard showed gratitude to Fognini saying he is sad that the Italian is nearing his retirement.

"First of all, I don't know why it's his last Wimbledon because the level he has shown, you know, he can still play three or four more years. It's unbelievable," Alcaraz said.

"He's a great player. I'm just a little bit sad ... but just happy to have lived and shared the court many times with him and in the locker room," he added.

Alcaraz saved a couple of break points at 2-1 down in the opening set and three more in his next service game before breaking for a 6-5 lead but finished it successfully.

Fognini rallied in the second forcing a tiebreak and the veteran made it one all when Alcaraz missed a simple passing shot at the net.

Alcaraz, who was seen feeling the heat at All England Club, regained his control of the match by winning the third despite more wobbles. He lost the next and appeared rattled heading into the decider.

The 22-year-old took a 3-0 lead in the decider and never looked back, closing out the contest with no fuss after a lengthy break due to a spectator needing medical attention in the stands.

Alcaraz said it is not easy to win the opener of any tournament and he is eager for a bit of improvement in the next round.

"Well, playing the first match on Centre Court, the first match of every tournament, it's never easy," Alcaraz said.

"I've been practising pretty well. I've been playing on grass really well but at Wimbledon it's special, it's different. I could feel the difference between Wimbledon and other events. I tried to play my best, to do the best that I could.

"But I can be better. I actually have to prove in the next round. I wanted to be better but, in general, I think it was a great match."

Alcaraz will next face local qualifier Oliver Tarvet.