Debriefing sessions on PSL to be held in July

Lahore Qalandars' players and support staff celebrates winning the PSL 10 title after beating Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 25, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: The debriefing sessions on the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be held on July 2 and 3, sources told Geo News on Monday.

According to the details, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PSL Salman Naseer and his team will conduct the sessions, which will be attended by the franchise owners and stakeholders.

During the debriefing sessions, the conduct of the previous editions of the PSL will be analysed, while the future of the marquee league will also come under discussion.

For the unversed, the PSL underwent a major structural transition as it was recently converted into a separate entity, with Salman taking over as its CEO.

However, other key appointments are still pending. With ten successful editions completed, franchise valuations are currently underway, and a 25 per cent increase in franchise fees is expected.

While all six franchises confirmed their intent to retain ownership last December, Multan Sultans’ owner, Ali Tareen, who previously raised concerns over financial sustainability, has remained silent. Multan remains the costliest franchise, paying over PKR 1 billion annually.

Furthermore, the plans to introduce two new teams in PSL 11 have also stalled, with no progress reported.

Sources suggested that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has yet to initiate discussions with existing franchises regarding the expansion or the financial model for new entrants.

Additionally, a number of key commercial agreements — including title sponsorship, ground rights, broadcasting, and live streaming — are due for renewal.

The PCB currently earns PKR 900 million annually from title sponsorship, while local broadcast rights brought in around PKR 6.3 billion, and international rights yielded $4.6 million.

If the expansion goes ahead, the number of matches could rise from 34 to 54, potentially increasing revenue by 30 per cent. However, franchise owners remain in the dark about any finalised plans.