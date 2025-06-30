Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister hails PSG

This collage of photos show LIverpool's midfielder Alexis Mac Allister (Right) and PSG players. — Reuters/Instagram

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister applauded Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) calling it the "best team in the world."

PSG knocked out Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami from the FIFA Club World Cup, outclassing the Herons 4-0 on Sunday.

João Neves was instrumental in PSG’s victory against Miami scoring two goals.

Luis Enrique's side entered the United States with a historic Ligue 1, Coupe de France and Champions League treble this season.

Mac Allister speaking in an interview termed PSG the ‘best team in the world’.

"It's the best team in the world. They are flying. They have everything. They are very disciplined, they play well with the ball, they all run. For me, they are the best," Mac Allister said.

En route to Champions League title, PSG sidelined Liverpool in the round of 16 beating them 4-1 on penalties following a 1-1 draw on aggregate.

Mac Allister, who was part of the starting eleven in both games against the Parisians, is very impressed by PSG's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The Georgian forward is impressive in the FIFA Club World Cup so far, he has scored one goal and set up two more in four appearances.

Kvaratskhelia joined PSG in January in a €70 million ($81.9m) transfer from Napoli.

Mac Allister praised Kvaratskhelia saying the No. 7 who played for Napoli is a star.

"They [PSG players] are all good. No. 7, who played for Napoli, is a star," Mac Allister concluded.

PSG will face Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Club World Cup on Saturday.