Shadab Khan likely to undergo surgery on right shoulder: sources

Pakistan's Shadab Khan plays a shot during the first T20I against Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 28, 2025. — AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan is likely to undergo surgery on his right shoulder in the United Kingdom, sources told Geo News on Monday.

According to the details, the experienced all-rounder has been experiencing discomfort in his right shoulder and thus was advised to undergo surgery.

Sources further claimed that Shadab will travel to the UK for the surgery, which is likely to put him out of action for around three months.

The development came at a time when Pakistan are gearing up for a three-match away T20I series against Bangladesh, scheduled next month.

Earlier today, sources claimed that Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming assignment is expected to be announced later this week.

Although, sources suggested that no major changes are expected a surprise inclusion of left-arm spinner Sufiyan Muqeem is on the cards.

The training camp for the Pakistan T20 squad will commence at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on July 7 to prepare for the series.

Star trio of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi — who were rested for the previous home series against Bangladesh — are currently not part of the plans for an unspecified period.

It is pertinent to mention that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed all three T20Is will be played at the Shere-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, starting at 5:00 PM Pakistan Standard Time.

The Pakistan team is set to arrive in Bangladesh on July 16.

The opening match of the series will be played on July 20, followed by the second and third fixtures on July 22 and 24, respectively.

The two sides last faced each other in a T20I series in May, where Pakistan secured a dominant 3-0 whitewash at home.