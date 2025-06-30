Chris Woakes expects ‘another hard week’ for bowlers ahead of second India Test

England's Chris Woakes in action during the second day of their first Test against India at Headingley in Leeds on June 21, 2025. — Reuters

BIRMINGHAM: England’s experienced pacer Chris Woakes on Monday, shared that he anticipates a tough challenge from the Indian batters in their second Test, scheduled to be played here at Edgbaston from Wednesday.

The series opener in Leeds was majorly dominated by batters as 1673 runs were accumulated by both sides.

The touring side’s batting unit yielded five individual centuries, raising concerns over England’s bowling attack.

Reflecting on the first Test, Woakes that the batting-friendly surface of Headingley made it tough for the bowlers but argued that they responded adequately and took 20 wickets which eventually proved to be decisive.

"I think we know how good the Indian batters are...they've always had great depth waiting, knocking on the doors to come through,” Woakes stated.

“Headingley was a pretty good wicket to bat on which made it hard work for the bowlers but obviously we did well in terms of being able to take 20 wickets,” he added.

The right-arm pacer further shared that the surface for the upcoming fixture also looks favourable for batters and thus predicted another hard week for the bowlers.

"And when they got ahead of the game with the bat we managed to drag ourselves back into the game which is really important, and a good skill to have but moving forward to here [Birmingham], I'm sure [we are] looking at another good batting surface, there's good weather around so it might be another hard week for the bowlers but we'll look at what things that we did well, maybe things that we didn't do so well, and try and put them right again this week."

England playing XI for second Test against India:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, ⁠Josh Tongue and Shoaib Bashir.