Wimbledon: Aryna Sabalenka makes triumphant start

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka during practice at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on June 27, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: World number one Aryna Sabalenka started her Wimbledon campaign brilliantly, defeating Canadian qualifier Carson Branstine 6-1, 7-5 at a sweltering Court One on Monday.

With extremely hot weather above 30 degrees Celsius, the Belarusian started the game aggressively, winning the opening five games quickly.

But Branstine, who is also a model along with tennis star, earned loud applause when she got on the scoreboard and however, Sabalenka won the first set comprehensively.

The second was an intense duel of fierce baseline rallies. Sabalenka, seeded one at Wimbledon for the first time, usually gets the better of her opponents with the sheer force of her game, but Branstine showed skills on the court to give her a tough time.

The Canadian dominated the second with several big aces but Sabalenka rallied at 5-5 breaking her opponent’s serve by forcing her to net a forehand.

Sabalenka reflected on her victory saying she is happy to be back at the tournament. She also praised Canadian’s skills.

"I'm super happy to be back and healthy and able to compete this year at this beautiful tournament," Sabalenka said.

"In the first set she didn't serve that great but in the second she was serving every serve at 120mph, which was crazy. It was a tough second set and I'm super happy with the win," she added.

Sabalenka, who pulled out of last year's Wimbledon because of a shoulder injury, came to the tournament with some solid performance at her back, reaching the final of the year's first two Grand Slams.

She will face either Lulu Sun of New Zealand or Czech Marie Bouzkova in the next round.