Zimbabwe stutter after Mulder’s ton helps South Africa set mammoth target

South Africa's Wiaan Mulder celebrates scoring a century during the third day of their first Test against Zimbabwe at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on June 30, 2025. — Zimbabwe Cricket

BULAWAYO: Zimbabwe lost opening batter Takudzwanashe Kaitano early in the 537-run pursuit against South Africa on the third day of the ongoing first Test here at the Queens Sports Club on Monday.

At the stumps on day three, the hosts were 32/1, needing a further 505 runs with Prince Masvaure (five) on strike.

The opener will be joined by Nick Welch when the home side resume their second innings on the penultimate day.

Zimbabwe had a cautious start to the pursuit as Kaitano and Prince put together 32 runs until the former fell victim to Corbin Bosch, who remained South Africa’s solitary wicket-taker in the second innings thus far.

Earlier, South Africa resumed their second innings from 49/1 through Tony de Zorzi and Mulder, unbeaten on 22 and 25 respectively.

The duo could add 15 runs more to their overnight second-wicket partnership as de Zorzi was caught at second slip off Tanaka Chivanga in the sixth over of the day’s play. He scored 31 off 35 deliveries with the help of three boundaries.

Mulder then shared a crucial 72-run partnership for the third with David Bedingham, who scored a brisk 35 off 39 deliveries before falling victim to Wellington Masakadza.

South Africa then lost two more wickets in quick succession, including that of first-innings centurion Lhuan-dre Pretorius, and consequently slipped to 155/5.

But Mulder remained firm and knitted a defiant 104-run partnership for the sixth wicket with wicketkeeper batter Kyle Verreynne, which also the former amassing his second Test century.

The century-plus stand culminated in the 59th over with Mulder’s dismissal, while Verreynne perished in the next as South Africa were reduced to 259/7.

Mulder remained the top-scorer for South Africa with 147 off 206 deliveries, studded with 17 fours and two sixes, while Verreynne made 36 off 56.

Following the back-to-back blows, skipper Keshav Maharaj took the reins of South Africa’s batting charge and scored a sensational half-century which bolstered their lead past the 500-run mark.

Maharaj scored 51 off 70 deliveries with the help of four fours and a six.

Masakadza was the standout bowler for Zimbabwe in the second innings, picking up four wickets for 98 runs in 22 overs, followed by Vincent Masekesa and Chivanga who took two each.

Wessly Madhevere and Blessing Muzarabani, on the other hand, made one scalp apiece.