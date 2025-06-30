Jake Paul warns haters for making up 'lies' about his boxing career

Jake Paul fights against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at Honda Center in Anaheim on June 28, 2025. — Reuters

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul on Monday warned talk show host Piers Morgan and others to vigorously go after them for making ‘irresponsible’ claims about his boxing career.

Paul returned to the ring after his controversial victory over Mike Tyson last November on Saturday, where he earned a convincing unanimous decision victory in a cruiserweight clash over former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

The victory guaranteed him a spot in the top 15 of the cruiserweight rankings and even faced off with Zurdo Ramirez, who holds two titles, potentially signalling his first world title fight.

Despite his dominant victory, the boxing world is not pleased with his involvement in the sport.

Ahead of his Saturday fight, Paul was invited to a talk show with British talk show host, Piers Morgan. The two ended up getting into a heated debate after Morgan claimed Paul’s career could not last longer, and Paul subsequently left the interview.

Immediately after his win over Chavez Jr, Morgan posted on social media platform X, claiming that Paul was killing the sport.

“BREAKING: I had a better fight with Jake Paul on Thursday than the unwatchable farce that took place tonight. The guy’s lining his pockets with buckets of $$$ – but he’s killing boxing with this boring staged bulls— against older fighters way past their prime,” Morgan wrote on X.

However, instead of rejecting Morgan’s claims, Paul and his team have warned to ‘vigorously go after’ him and any others who continue to make ‘irresponsible’ claims about his boxing career.

“After years of just letting it slide as just ‘haters being haters’, I have asked my team to vigorously go after anyone who makes up lies about my boxing career. Expect to get served,” Paul responded in a post on X.

