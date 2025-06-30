Wimbledon: Daniil Medvedev suffers upset defeat in first round

Russia's Daniil Medvedev in action during the final against Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik at OWL Arena in Halle on June 22, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: French opponent Benjamin Bonzi stunned Daniil Medvedev in the first round of Wimbledon beating him by 7-6(2), 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-2 on Monday as the ninth seed exited the tournament early.

Bonzi had not won a match on grass for three years before this.

Medvedev, who was the semi-finalist at Wimbledon last year, got all hot and bothered as Bonzi shined with his 'A-game' to dispatch the 2021 U.S. Open champion on Court Two.

The temperature was high as spectators took shade under umbrellas, large-brimmed hats, newspapers and any other makeshift item to block out the burning sun, the only rest the players could get was a 10-minute break at the end of the third set.

World number 64 Bonzi went 2-0 up in the fourth set, which Medvedev was unable to recover from.

The Frenchman won the first and third sets in a tiebreaker after battling hard, lost the second and sealed the deal with a comfortable win in the fourth.

Bonzi described the victory as a special one for him saying he played his ‘A-game’ to beat Medvedev.

"This is special for me today. This is my first top 10 win at a slam. I love this place," Bonzi said.

"Daniil is a great player. Sometimes its easier to play an opponent like him in the first round as the players are not used to playing on grass early in the tournament.

"I had nothing to lose and I played my A-game."

It is the first time in seven Wimbledon appearances that the Russian has suffered a first-round defeat.