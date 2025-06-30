India to decide on Jasprit Bumrah’s retention at ‘the very last minute’

India's Jasprit Bumrah (left) appeals for the wicket of England's Zak Crawley during the fifth day of their first Test at Headingley in Leeds on June 24, 2025. — Reuters

India men’s cricket team’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate on Monday, shared that the visitors will make a decision regarding Jasprit Bumrah’s retention for the second Test against England at the 11th hour.

Prior to the ongoing five-match away series against England, reports within Indian media had suggested that ace pacer Bumrah would only feature in three Tests due to workload management.

The right-arm pacer featured in the series opener in Leeds and registered a five-wicket haul in the first series but went wicketless in the second as England chased down a stiff 371-run target to clinch the victory.

Bumrah participated in the optional training session on Saturday and bowled for around 30 minutes, fuelling the speculations of him featuring in the second Test.

Meanwhile, India’s assistant coach ten Doeschate, during a media interaction, shared that the pacer is fit and ready to play, however, the decision regarding his participation in the upcoming fixture will be made at the ‘very last minute’.

Ryan ten Doeschate further revealed that his retention depends on various factors besides workload, including weather and the nature of the pitch.

"Bumrah is ready to play. It's how we manage these four Tests. So if we feel like there's value in playing him in this Test, we'll make that call at the very last minute,” said ten Doeschate.

“I'm talking about weather, how the pitch is going to play, are we better off holding him back for Lord's and maybe Manchester or The Oval? So it's all those factors, but you've seen him train yesterday, he trained a little bit today.

“It's not like he's not fit to play. It's just trying to fit those puzzle pieces to get the most out of what we know we do have from him."