Chelsea agree deal to sign Joao Pedro from Brighton: report

An undated photo of Brazilian forward Joao Pedro. — Instagram/joaopedro.oficial

Chelsea agreed a deal worth up to £60 million ($82.27m) with Brighton & Hove Albion to sign Joao Pedro, international media reported on Sunday.

According to reports, the young Brazilian forward was also on the radar of Newcastle United but he opted for a move to Stamford Bridge.

Reports further state that Pedro has shown consent to a seven-year contract in a deal that includes a £55m initial fee with £5m in potential add-ons.

There is a clause in the deal saying Brighton will receive a percentage of any future transfer fee.

Pedro is set to undergo a medical in the next couple of days with the aim to be eligible for registration in time to take part in the ongoing Club World Cup campaign. Chelsea could give Pedro a chance in Friday's quarter-final against Palmeiras in Philadelphia.

As per FIFA rules, only two players are allowed to be added to squads at the Club World Cup before Thursday's deadline.

Pedro has a chance to play in the tournament but another imminent new signing Jamie Gittens will not be able to take part in the event because he is cup-tied after coming off the bench for Borussia Dortmund against Fluminense in the group stage.

Pedro and Gittens would join striker Liam Delap, defender Mamadou Sarr and midfielder Dario Essugo, who also put pen to paper this summer, with midfielder Andrey Santos also making a comeback following his loan spell at Strasbourg.

The 23-year-old Brazilian, who joined Brighton from Watford in 2023 shone with 30 goals and 10 assists in 70 matches during his two-year spell at the club.