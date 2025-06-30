No Jofra Archer as England announce playing XI for second Test against India

England's Brydon Carse (centre) celebrates with teammates after dismissing India's KL Rahul (not pictured) during the first day of their first Test at Headingley in Leeds on June 20, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday, announced its national men’s team’s playing XI for the second Test of the five-match home series against India, scheduled to be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham from Wednesday.

The lineup did not feature returning speedster Jofra Archer, who was added to the England squad ahead of the upcoming fixture.

His inclusion had indicated that he would be playing his first Test after more than four years but the hosts decided to keep their lineup unchanged to which secured a dominant five-wicket victory over India by chasing down a daunting 371-run target in the series opener in Leeds.

Zak Crawley and in-form Ben Duckett will continue to open the innings for England with Ollie Pope to follow.

Experienced Joe Root, Harry Brook, skipper Ben Stokes and wicketkeeper batter Jamie Smith will form England’s middle order, while their bowling unit is comprised of three pacers – Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse and Josh Tongue – and spinner Shoaib Bashir.

The series opener saw England staging a remarkable comeback as their Duckett-led batting unit hit back after bowlers conceded 471 runs in the first innings.

England scored 465 in response to India’s first-innings 471, leaving a narrow deficit of just six runs.

The touring side’s batting unit was not all but equally impressive in the second innings, accumulating 364 runs, courtesy of Rishabh Pant’s second consecutive century, to set England a 371-run target.

Chasing 371, England comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of five wickets on the back of Duckett’s record-shattering 149-run knock, coupled with experienced Root’s half-century.

Consequently, England lead the ongoing five-match series 1-0.

England playing XI for second Test against India:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (WK), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, ⁠Josh Tongue and Shoaib Bashir.