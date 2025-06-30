Twice runner-up Ons Jabeur retires from Wimbledon first-round match

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur leaves the court after losing her first round match by walkover against Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on June 30, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Two-time runner-up Ons Jabeur retired from her first-round match in Wimbledon against Viktoriya Tomova on Monday due to physical difficulty.

Bulgarian Tomova was leading by a set, which she won on a tiebreak and was 2-0 ahead in the second when Jabeur, who is the finalist of 2022 and 2023, decided she could not continue.

The 30-year-old former world number two seemed to be struggling in extremely hot conditions on Court 14 and took a long medical timeout in the first set.

Jabeur is suffering from asthma and experienced breathing difficulties at this year's Australian Open.

Tunisian tennis player said she was not expecting to feel good and she is sad about her exit.

"I wasn't expecting not to feel good. I have been practising pretty well the last few days but I guess these things happen,” Jabeur said.

"I'm pretty sad, it really doesn't really help with my confidence and what I keep pushing myself to do even though it was a very tough season for me. I hope I can feel better and see what is going to happen.

"I will try to disconnect a little bit from tennis and will spend some time with my family"

Temperatures at Wimbledon are expected to reach 34 degrees Celsius on the opening day of the championships and the All England Club has executed its warm weather policy.

The hottest opening day at Wimbledon was recorded in 2001 when temperatures reached 29.3C.