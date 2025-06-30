Hernández, Smith and Wrobleski star as Dodgers beat Royals

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (Left) celebrates with right fielder Teoscar Hernandez at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City on June 28, 2025. — Reuters

KANSAS CITY: Enrique Hernandez and Will Smith each homered while Justin Wrobleski threw six fantastic innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Kansas City Royals 5-1 on Sunday.

Wrobleski pitched six innings, allowing only three hits one walk and striking out six After the opener Lou Trivino allowed a run on the two hits while striking out one.

Hernandez hit a two-run homer in the second inning to put the Dodgers ahead for good, helping them for a sixth consecutive winning series.

The Royals opened the scoring at the bottom of the first inning. Jonathan India opened the inning with a single off Trivino, then went to second on a wild pitch. Bobby Witt Jr. doubled off the left field wall to put Kansas City ahead with 1-0.

However, after the first-inning run, no one stood up for the Royals totalling just five hits and striking out 10 times against four Dodgers pitchers Sunday.

Kris Bubic (6-6) of the Royals permitted two runs on three hits and two walks. While Steven Cruz allowed two runs on two hits.

The Dodgers scored off Bubic early on, as he threw 56 pitches through the first two innings. In the second, Andy Pages singled and took advantage of Hernandez's homer over the left-center-field wall that put Los Angeles ahead 2-1.

Los Angeles scored another when Smith barely cleared the centre-field wall against Cruz in the sixth. The Dodgers plated two more in the seventh through an RBI double from Max Muncy and Miguel Rojas' run-scoring single.

Los Angeles has won 12 of the last 15.

The start of this contest was delayed a little more than an hour due to rain.

The Dodgers will start a six-game homestand with Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound Tuesday night against the White Sox. Kansas City to begin a seven-game trip Monday night in Seattle.