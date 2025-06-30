Australia Champions announce star-studded squad for WCL season 2

Brett Lee delivers a ball during the third-of-five One Day International (ODI) matches between West Indies and Australia at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown on March 20, 2012. - AFP

Australia Champions have unveiled a formidable squad for the upcoming second season of the World Championship of Legends (WCL), scheduled to take place in the United Kingdom from July 18 to August 2, 2025.

The team boasts an array of iconic names, headlined by former Australian pacer Brett Lee, explosive batter Chris Lynn, and seasoned top-order batter Shaun Marsh.

Joining them are match-winning veterans such as Ben Cutting, Moises Henriques, Peter Siddle, Nathan Coulter-Nile, and D’Arcy Short—making the Australia Champions one of the most balanced and dangerous sides of the tournament.

Reflecting on the thrill of returning to the field with fellow cricketing greats and the chance to don the Australian colors once again, Lee highlighted the emotional and competitive significance of the tournament.

“Being part of WCL is an incredible opportunity to relive the adrenaline of top-level cricket. Representing Australia again, alongside some of my best mates, is something truly close to my heart. We’re coming with intent—to entertain and to dominate,” Lee said.

Speaking on the announcement of the Australia Champions squad for the upcoming World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025, team owner Puneet Singh expressed his excitement and confidence in the star-studded lineup.

“This is more than just a team—it’s a statement. Australia Champions have been built with legends who defined generations. With Brett, Lynny, and Cutting leading the charge, we’re bringing back the fierce Australian spirit to WCL. Expect fireworks, passion, and pure cricketing brilliance,” Singh stated.

Harshit Tomar, Founder and CEO of the World Championship of Legends (WCL), expressed his enthusiasm and pride as the Australia Champions unveiled their squad for the upcoming season.

“Australia has always been a force in world cricket, and the WCL is proud to welcome back icons like Brett Lee and Chris Lynn. With a squad stacked with power hitters and fiery pacers, Australia Champions are set to be one of the most formidable teams this season,” Tomar said.

Returning after a successful debut last year, the WCL will once again feature cricketing greats from six nations: Australia, Pakistan, India, England, South Africa, and the West Indies.

The tournament will kick off on July 18 at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham, where Pakistan Champions will face England Champions in the opening fixture.

The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash is scheduled for July 20, also at Edgbaston.

Australia Champions Squad for WCL Season 2:

Brett Lee, Shaun Marsh, Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Ben Cutting, Peter Siddle, Moises Henriques, Dan Christian, Rob Quiney, Nathan Coulter-Nile, D’Arcy Short, Stephen O’Keefe.

Complete Tournament Schedule:

League Stage

July 18 (Friday): England Champions vs Pakistan Champions

July 19 (Saturday): West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions

July 19 (Saturday): England Champions vs Australia Champions

July 20 (Sunday): India Champions vs Pakistan Champions

July 22 (Tuesday): England Champions vs West Indies Champions

July 22 (Tuesday): India Champions vs South Africa Champions

July 23 (Wednesday): Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions

July 24 (Thursday): South Africa Champions vs England Champions

July 25 (Friday): Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions

July 26 (Saturday): India Champions vs Australia Champions

July 26 (Saturday): Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions

July 27 (Sunday): South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions

July 27 (Sunday): India Champions vs England Champions

July 29 (Tuesday): Australia Champions vs Pakistan Champions

July 29 (Tuesday): India Champions vs West Indies Champions

Knockout Stage