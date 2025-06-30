PWF postpones Rustam-e-Pakistan final till October: here's why

Undated file picture of Pakistani wrestlers competing in a dangal. — File photo

LAHORE: The Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) on Monday decided to postpone the prestigious Rustam-e-Pakistan Dangal wrestling competition to October, citing the ongoing extreme heat and humidity as the primary reason.

The federation’s executive committee took this decision after considering the health, fitness and preparation of the wrestlers, emphasising that athlete safety must take precedence.

Originally scheduled to take place in June in Lahore, the national-level event will now be held in the third week of October in the same city.

The Rustam-e-Pakistan Dangal is one of the country’s most anticipated wrestling events, where the nation’s top wrestlers battle for the coveted title and national glory.

Two prominent wrestlers, Adnan Tairaanwala and Gulzar Gullo, have already qualified for the final bout.

In addition to the main event, the October showdown will also feature a series of traditional 'desi kushti' matches across various weight categories.

Officials stated that postponing the event was essential to ensure a fair and competitive environment and to avoid the risks posed by Lahore’s high summer temperatures.

The final, initially planned for June, will now be rescheduled for October, giving athletes more time to train under more favorable conditions.

The winner of the Rustam-e-Pakistan title will receive a cash prize of Rs one million, while a total of Rs three million in prize money will be distributed among all participants during the tournament.

Before the postponement, the semifinals were successfully held last month at the Agricultural University in Faisalabad.

In the first semifinal, Adnan Tairaanwala from WAPDA defeated Asif Mochi of the Army to advance to the final.

In the second semifinal, Gulzar Gullo of the Army overpowered WAPDA’s Tayyab Raza to secure his place in the championship match.

The semifinals were held under the supervision of Chaudhry Arshad Sattar, President of the Punjab Wrestling Association, with support from Mehr Akram, also known as Kala Pehlwan, President of the Lahore Wrestling Association.

Chairman Nadeem Pehlwan and national coach Fareed Ali were also instrumental in organizing the event and ensuring its smooth execution.