Faf du Plessis surpasses Babar Azam's record in T20 cricket

The collage of picture shows Texas Super Kings batter Faf du Plessis (left) and Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam. - MLC/PCB

DALLAS: Faf du Plessis delivered a record-breaking performance in Texas Super Kings’ (TSK) crucial clash against MI New York at the Grand Prairie Stadium, smashing a sensational century to lead his side to a commanding position and rewrite T20 cricket history.

The 40-year-old South African veteran hammered 103 off just 53 balls, including five fours and nine sixes, in a must-win match that kept TSK's playoff hopes alive in the 2025 Major League Cricket (MLC) season.

This marked du Plessis’ second century of the tournament, having previously scored a ton against the San Francisco Unicorns.

With this outstanding knock, du Plessis became the first player in T20 history to score two centuries after turning 40 — a testament to his enduring fitness and elite batting prowess.

He also surpassed Pakistan’s Babar Azam and Australia’s Michael Klinger to become the captain with the most T20 centuries, taking his tally to eight.

Most T20 Centuries as Captain:

Faf du Plessis – 8

Babar Azam – 7

Michael Klinger – 7

Virat Kohli – 5

James Vince – 5

Babar, a consistent performer across global leagues, remains one of the format’s top leaders, having registered seven centuries as captain while leading teams such as Pakistan, Karachi Kings, and Peshawar Zalmi.

With over 5,200 runs in 144 matches as skipper, the 30-year-old continues to be a dominant figure in the shortest format.

Faf du Plessis also etched his name in MLC history, now holding the record for the most centuries in the league (3), surpassing New Zealand’s Finn Allen, who previously held the record with two.