How many times could Pakistan, India face each other in Asia Cup 2025?

Asia Cup 2025 preparations are in full swing, with the official tournament schedule expected to be released in the second week of July, Indian media reported on Monday.

One of the most eagerly awaited highlights of the event is the high-voltage clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, which is expected to be a key feature of the marquee tournament.

Sources have revealed that the organisers are planning to maximise the number of encounters between India and Pakistan, with both teams likely to be placed in the same group during the group stage of the Asia Cup.

This arrangement would increase the chances of the two sides facing off at least twice, once in the group stage and again in the Super Four round.

If both teams advance to the final, fans could witness a third showdown between the traditional rivals within the same tournament.

Meanwhile, Indian media have reported that the Asia Cup 2025 will likely to commence on September 10, with the schedule expected to be officially announced in mid-July.

Promotional activities have already begun across Indian media and social platforms, building anticipation around the competition.

Although India is the official host for Asia Cup 2025, the tournament is unlikely to be held in India due to ongoing political tensions with Pakistan.

As a result, the entire event will probably be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) or under a hybrid model, similar to the 2023 edition, when Pakistan was the designated host but India's matches were played in Sri Lanka.