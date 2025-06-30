PCB awaits response from CWI on ODI-to-T20I series proposal

West Indies batter Shamarh Brooks (left) was LBW during the second T20I against Pakistan at the National Bank Cricket Stadium in Karachi on December 14, 2021. - AFP

LAHORE: The West Indies Cricket Board (CWI) has yet to respond to the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) proposal to convert the scheduled One Day Internationals (ODIs) into T20 Internationals (T20Is) for the upcoming tour.

If the proposed changes are finalised, the squad for the West Indies tour is expected to be announced alongside the team for the Bangladesh series.

Currently, Pakistan is scheduled to play a three-match T20I and a three-match ODI series against the West Indies.

However, if the ODIs are not converted, additional players will be named for the 50-over squad. Should the proposal be accepted, the T20I leg could be extended to five or even six matches, with the opening match tentatively set for July 31.

An official announcement is anticipated soon, as discussions between the two cricket boards are ongoing.

The proposed adjustment aims to help both teams better prepare for upcoming major tournaments, including the 2025 ACC Men’s Asia Cup — to be held in the T20 format — and the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

As per the current itinerary, the three T20Is are scheduled for July 31, August 2, and August 3, while the ODIs are slated for August 8, 10, and 12 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad, if the original schedule is maintained.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is also preparing for a three-match T20I series against Bangladesh later next month.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has confirmed that all matches will be played at the Shere-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, with a 5:00 PM (PST) start time.

The Pakistan squad is set to arrive in Bangladesh on July 16. The series will begin on July 20, with the subsequent matches scheduled for July 22 and July 24.

The two teams last met in May, when Pakistan completed a 3-0 series sweep at home.

Series schedule in Bangladesh

16 July – Pakistan men’s team arrival

20 July – First T20I at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (6pm local time)

22 July – Second T20I at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (6pm local time)

24 July – Third T20I at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (6pm local time)