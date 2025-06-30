Is BCCI removing Gautam Gambhir as India's Test head coach?

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir oversees the team's practice session ahead of their clash against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to be held in Dubai on February 22, 2025. — ICC

MUMBAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has expressed its full support for head coach Gautam Gambhir, despite the Indian team's underwhelming performance in Test cricket, Indian media reported on Monday.

According to a report, Gambhir’s position remains secure regardless of the outcome of the ongoing five-match Test series against England, which India currently trails 0–1.

The BCCI has no immediate plans to replace him even in the event of a 0–5 whitewash.

Gambhir officially took over the coaching reins in 2024, following Rahul Dravid’s departure after India’s T20 World Cup victory.

His appointment came on the back of a successful IPL campaign, where he led the Kolkata Knight Riders to the title, and was widely hailed as a positive move.

Under his leadership, India won just three of their last 11 Tests, prompting questions over his effectiveness in the red-ball format.

One proposal that has gained traction is the idea of a split coaching model — retaining Gambhir for white-ball formats while appointing a separate coach for Tests.

However, the BCCI has traditionally resisted such structural changes, favouring continuity across formats.

An unnamed BCCI official, speaking to Indian media confirmed that the split-coaching concept was briefly considered after India’s series defeat to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year, but was ultimately shelved in favour of stability.

"At the moment, Gambhir is doing a good job with a young team. In a transitional phase, results won’t always come immediately. Australia and England both faced similar challenges during their rebuilding periods.

"It’s premature to make any drastic decisions. We still have four Tests left in the England series, and we believe we can bounce back. Gambhir has the full trust of the board," the official said.

Gambhir expected to continue leading India in all formats, with his contract running through to the end of the 2027 ICC World Cup.

