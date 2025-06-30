Surprise inclusion expected in Pakistan’s squad for Bangladesh T20Is

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali celebrates with team after taking wicket during the first T20I against Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 28, 2025. - AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to announce the national squad for the upcoming T20I tour of Bangladesh later this week, sources confirmed.

The team is scheduled to play a three-match T20I series against Bangladesh from July 20 to 24 in Dhaka.

According to sources, no major changes are anticipated in the squad, though a surprise inclusion is likely, with left-arm spinner Sufiyan Muqeem expected to be part of the touring party.

The training camp for the Pakistan T20 squad will commence at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi from July 7 to prepare for the series.

Regular stars Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi — who were rested for the previous home series against Bangladesh — are currently not part of the plans for an unspecified period.

It is pertinent to mention that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed all three T20Is will be played at the Shere-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, starting at 5:00 PM Pakistan Standard Time.

The Pakistan team is set to arrive in Bangladesh on July 16.

The opening match will be played on July 20, followed by the second and third fixtures on July 22 and 24, respectively.

The two sides last faced each other in a T20I series in May, where Pakistan secured a dominant 3-0 whitewash at home.

The series began with Pakistan bowling out Bangladesh for 164 after posting 201/6, securing a 37-run win. In the second game, the hosts defended an identical total, restricting Bangladesh to 144 to clinch a 57-run victory.

Bangladesh showed resistance in the third match by setting a challenging target of 197, powered by Parvez Hossain Emon’s explosive half-century.

However, Pakistan comfortably chased down the total with three wickets down and 16 balls to spare, courtesy of a scintillating century by wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris.

Series schedule in Bangladesh

16 July – Pakistan men’s team arrival

20 July – First T20I at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (6pm local time)

22 July – Second T20I at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (6pm local time)

24 July – Third T20I at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (6pm local time)