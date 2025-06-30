FIH confirms Ireland’s entry into women’s Pro league after NZ pull-out

Undated picture of Ireland women's hockey team. X/@irishhockey

New Zealand’s women’s hockey team on Monday officially withdrawn from the upcoming season of the FIH Pro League, paving the way for Ireland to participate in the marquee event.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) confirmed the development, stating that New Zealand declined the invitation to compete in the elite league, despite being the champions of the last FIH Nations Cup.

According to FIH rules, the winner of the Nations Cup is granted automatic qualification for the next edition of the Pro League.

However, if the champion team is unable or unwilling to participate, the runner-up is offered the slot. As per this regulation, Ireland who finished second in the Nations Cup, will now take New Zealand’s place in the women’s Pro League.

The reason behind New Zealand’s withdrawal has not yet been disclosed. Meanwhile, uncertainty also looms over New Zealand’s participation in the men’s FIH Pro League.

While there has been no official confirmation from the FIH, speculation is growing that the New Zealand men’s team may also opt out of the tournament.

If New Zealand’s men’s team withdraws, the door could open for Pakistan, the runner-up of the Men's Nations Cup, to participate in the Pro League.

The FIH has stated that New Zealand Hockey has requested time until July 21 to finalise its decision regarding the men's team and added that New Zealand is currently assessing all aspects before making a formal announcement.

For the unversed, the Nations Cup final, held in Malaysia, saw New Zealand defeat Pakistan 6-2 to secure the championship and initially qualify for the elite tournament.