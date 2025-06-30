Kuldeep Yadav targets second Test recall after former England captain's advice

Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the dismissal of Joe Root as India win the 5th Test Match between India and England at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on March 09, 2024 in Dharamsala, India. - AFP

BIRMINGHAM: Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav is eager to make a strong comeback in the second Test against England, drawing confidence from insights shared by former England captain Kevin Pietersen.

India's second fixture of the ICC World Test Championship series will be played at Edgbaston, and with pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah potentially being rested due to his ongoing back issues, calls are growing for Kuldeep’s inclusion in the playing XI.

Kuldeep, who last represented India in a Test during the home series against New Zealand in October last year, hasn’t featured in a red-ball match outside Asia in over six years.

However, the wrist-spinner is optimistic about making an impact if given the chance.

Speaking with a local Indian media platform, Kuldeep revealed that he had a detailed discussion with Pietersen during their time together at Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“Kevin Petersen was part of our team at DC (Delhi Capitals)," Kuldeep said.

"He gave me a lot of inputs for the England tour. He told me about fielding positions, pitches and the batters. We ran through their (England's) batting line-up. He told me about the mindset needed in England.

“Pietersen said that generally spinners come to England with a defensive mindset. They think that in England, fast bowlers will get wickets and they will be in a supporting role. He told me to take the field with an attacking mindset. If I get a game and bowl 15 to 20 overs, I have to always think about how to get the batter out.”

The 30-year-old has an impressive Test record, with 56 wickets from 13 matches at an average of 22.16.

Though primarily known for his performances in limited-overs cricket — including pivotal roles in India's victorious ICC T20 World Cup campaign last year and the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year — Kuldeep remains focused on red-ball success.

“Bowling is the only thing I know," Kuldeep added.

"If you don’t take wickets, you can’t justify yourself for playing in England. If you don’t take wickets, I don’t think you deserve to play.

"But I know one thing, wherever one is playing, at home or in England. I have to get the revs on the ball and the drift and that will get me wickets.”

It is pertinent to mention that India began their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 campaign under new captain Shubman Gill on a losing note.

They suffered a five-wicket defeat in the Test series opener against the hosts in Leeds, who now lead the five-match series 1-0.