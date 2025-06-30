ICC considering suspension of USA cricket: reports

Undated picture of USA cricket team - AFP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is reportedly preparing to take decisive action against USA Cricket (USAC) as the organisation approaches the end of a 12-month governance notice period, issued in July 2024, International media reported on Monday.

According to a report, ICC has been actively considering suspending the USA board due to ongoing structural and leadership issues.

The notice was originally issued after the ICC identified serious deficiencies within USAC’s internal structure, citing a lack of transparency, operational inefficiencies and governance shortcomings.

In an effort to address the situation, the ICC had established a normalisation committee to steer USAC back to administrative stability and compliance.

However, sources within the ICC suggest that progress over the past year has been limited.

The normalisation committee has faced persistent resistance from elements within the USAC board, along with ineffective leadership, hindering reform efforts.

According to media reports, an unnamed ICC official, speaking on condition of described the situation as unsustainable.

“We’ve provided ample time and support. The lack of progress is no longer acceptable.”

Earlier this month, an ICC delegation traveled to Los Angeles for high-level meetings with officials from the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) and members of the normalisation committee.

The visit was described as an urgent evaluation of whether any meaningful reform had been achieved.

According to those present, the ICC made it clear that governance reform is non-negotiable, particularly as cricket prepares for its return to the Olympics at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Media reports further suggest that no final decision has yet been made, ICC officials have reportedly warned that failure to implement critical leadership reforms ahead of the ICC’s Annual Conference in July could result in suspension.