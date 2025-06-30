Former Indian cricketer points out captaincy differences between Kohli, Gill

This collage of picture shows India's Virat Kohli (left) and Shubman Gill. — AFP

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has drawn a comparison between Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli in terms of Test captaincy, calling Kohli a stronger and more assertive leader in the longest format of the game.

Speaking to Indian media on Sunday, Manjrekar analysed Gill’s performance as captain in the ongoing Test series against England, particularly in light of India's five-wicket loss in the Headingley Test.

Despite five Indian batters scoring centuries, a historic first in Test cricket, India failed to defend a 371-run target, allowing England to take a 1–0 lead in the five-match series.

Manjrekar noted Gill's overly cautious field settings, especially during overcast conditions on the final day in Leeds.

“Overcast conditions, I know the ball wasn't doing too much, but they pre-empted the English approach and had a far too defensive field,” he said.

“I hate to bring Virat Kohli as a comparison because it's unfair on the young man, but you can just imagine Virat Kohli in that situation.”

Manjrekar emphasised Kohli’s proactive approach as a captain and advised Gill not to be overly defensive.

“Whether they would have got wickets or not, Kohli would have shown the opposition that he's trying to get them out. Gill is not that kind of personality, nor that kind of captain. But maybe, don’t go so defensive, pre-empting things,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that the second Test of the five-match series between India and England will begin on July 2 in Birmingham, with England leading the series 1–0.