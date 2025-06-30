PCB appoints Azhar Mahmood as acting red-ball Head Coach

Pakistan Head Coach Azhar Mahmood looks on during a Pakistan Net Session ahead of India v Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium on February 22, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday appointed former all-rounder Azhar Mahmood as the acting red-ball head coach of the Pakistan Men's team.

He will serve in this role until the conclusion of his current contract in April 2026. During this period, Pakistan is scheduled to play two Test series.

In an official statement, the PCB highlighted Mahmood’s extensive coaching and playing experience.

"A seasoned cricketing mind, Azhar Mahmood steps into the role with an impressive portfolio of experience. Having served as the assistant head coach of the national side, Azhar has long been a pivotal part of the team’s strategic core," the PCB said in a press release.

"His deep knowledge of the game, combined with hands-on international exposure and proven success in the English county circuit, makes him exceptionally well-suited for this position."

The PCB further noted Mahmood’s in-depth understanding of the game, along with his international experience and proven track record in English county cricket.

"His red-ball pedigree is underscored by two County Championship titles—an achievement that speaks volumes about his leadership, tactical acumen, and unwavering commitment to excellence," the statement added.

The board expressed confidence in Mahmood’s ability to lead the red-ball side, stating that under his guidance, the team is expected to grow in strength, discipline, and performance on the global stage.

The 50-year-old signed a two-year contract with the PCB in April 2024 and had previously served as assistant coach.

However, he was excluded from the coaching staff for the recent home T20I series against Bangladesh in May, which Pakistan won 3-0, following the appointment of Mike Hesson as the white-ball head coach.

Sources indicate that Hesson, who has ties with Islamabad United, was reportedly looking to bring members of the franchise’s coaching staff into the national setup—prompting the PCB to temporarily sideline Mahmood.

It is pertinent to mention that under Mahmood’s coaching, Pakistan will begin their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 campaign with a two-match Test series against South Africa in October-November.

The national team will then tour Bangladesh for another two-match Test series as part of their WTC campaign in March-April 2026.

For the unversed, former Australian all-rounder Jason Gillespie was appointed as Pakistan’s red-ball head coach on April 28, 2024.

After a 2-0 home loss to Bangladesh and a 2-1 win over England, he resigned citing PCB communication issues.

Former fast bowler and 1992 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup winner Aaqib Javed took over the role following Gillespie’s resignation.