32nd Asian Junior Squash Championship set to begin in Korea tomorrow

Eleven Pakistani players to compete across multiple age categories

By Web Desk
June 30, 2025
An undated picture of Pakistan's squash star Sohail Adnan. -Author

KOREA: The 32nd Asian Junior Squash Championship is all set to kick off in Korea tomorrow, with eleven Pakistani players participating across various age-group categories.

In the Boys U-13 category, Pakistan’s Sohail Adnan enters the tournament as the top seed and has been granted a bye in the opening round.

Meanwhile, Mustafa Khan will begin his campaign against a player from Malaysia.

In the Girls U-13 category, Mahnoor Ali is seeded third and will take on a player from Thailand in her first match.

The Boys U-19 category features Abdullah Nawaz and Anas Shah, seeded third and fourth respectively. Both players have received first-round byes.

In the Boys U-17 category, Umar Arif and Yahya Khan also secured byes, advancing directly to the second round.

In the Boys U-15 category, Ahmed Rayyan Khalil and Noman Khan will be in action. Noman is scheduled to face a Thai opponent, while Rayyan Khalil will take on a player from Sri Lanka.

Among the girls, Mehwish Ali (Girls U-17) and Sehrish Ali (Girls U-15) are also included in their respective draws. Mehwish will play against a Korean opponent in the first round, while Sehrish is set to compete against a player from Macau.

For the unversed, in the same year, Sohail Adnan made history by winning the British Junior Open Squash Championship in the Under-13 category on Monday.

In a thrilling final, the fourth seed defeated Egypt’s top-seeded player Moiz Tamir Al-Mughazi in a nail-biting match.

Despite being down 2-1, Sohail demonstrated exceptional resilience and managed to win the match 3-2, with a final scoreline of 11-5, 5-11, 6-11, 11-7, 11-5.

