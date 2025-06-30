32nd Asian Junior Squash Championship set to begin in Korea tomorrow

An undated picture of Pakistan's squash star Sohail Adnan. -Author

KOREA: The 32nd Asian Junior Squash Championship is all set to kick off in Korea tomorrow, with eleven Pakistani players participating across various age-group categories.

In the Boys U-13 category, Pakistan’s Sohail Adnan enters the tournament as the top seed and has been granted a bye in the opening round.

Meanwhile, Mustafa Khan will begin his campaign against a player from Malaysia.

In the Girls U-13 category, Mahnoor Ali is seeded third and will take on a player from Thailand in her first match.

The Boys U-19 category features Abdullah Nawaz and Anas Shah, seeded third and fourth respectively. Both players have received first-round byes.

In the Boys U-17 category, Umar Arif and Yahya Khan also secured byes, advancing directly to the second round.

In the Boys U-15 category, Ahmed Rayyan Khalil and Noman Khan will be in action. Noman is scheduled to face a Thai opponent, while Rayyan Khalil will take on a player from Sri Lanka.

Among the girls, Mehwish Ali (Girls U-17) and Sehrish Ali (Girls U-15) are also included in their respective draws. Mehwish will play against a Korean opponent in the first round, while Sehrish is set to compete against a player from Macau.

For the unversed, in the same year, Sohail Adnan made history by winning the British Junior Open Squash Championship in the Under-13 category on Monday.

In a thrilling final, the fourth seed defeated Egypt’s top-seeded player Moiz Tamir Al-Mughazi in a nail-biting match.

Despite being down 2-1, Sohail demonstrated exceptional resilience and managed to win the match 3-2, with a final scoreline of 11-5, 5-11, 6-11, 11-7, 11-5.