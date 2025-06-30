Ravi Shastri urges BCCI to support Shubman Gill as Test captain for long haul

An undated picture of former India head coach Ravi Shastri (left) and India's Test captain Shubman Gill. — AFP

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has voiced strong support for newly appointed Test captain Shubman Gill, urging the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to back the young leader for at least three years.

Gill recently took over the Test captaincy following Rohit Sharma’s retirement from the longest format. The 25-year-old made an impressive start, becoming only the fifth Indian to score a century on captaincy debut in Test cricket.

However, his milestone innings was not enough to prevent a loss, as England successfully chased down a daunting 371-run target to win the match by five wickets.

Speaking to Indian media, Shastri expressed full confidence in Gill’s ability to lead the team into a new era of Test cricket.

He praised Gill’s composure, leadership qualities, and maturity in handling pressure both on and off the field.

“He’s matured a lot—the way he handles the media, the way he talks at press conferences, at tosses—he’s really come into his own,” Shastri said.

“Let him stay there for three years. Don’t chop and change, irrespective of what happens in the series. Stick with him, and I believe he’ll deliver.”

Shastri further emphasised Gill’s potential to evolve into one of the modern greats of the game, applauding his elegant batting style and poise at the crease.

“I’d be disappointed if Gill doesn’t go places. He’s got a languid, lazy elegance, and there’s something regal about him when he’s batting. If he continues to learn and adapt to different conditions, I truly believe he can go the distance,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that England currently lead the five-match series 1–0.

In the Headingley Test, England secured a five-wicket victory, despite five Indian batters scoring centuries—a historic first in Test cricket, as India became the only team to lose a match after such a collective batting effort.