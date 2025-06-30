Third and final phase of Skills Development camp kicks off

Pakistan players taking part in the third and final phase of the skills development camp by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore on June 30, 2025. - PCB

LAHORE: The third and final phase of the Skills Development Camp, featuring 17 players, commenced on Monday at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed.

Under the supervision of coaches, the players participated in fielding and fitness sessions on the opening day. Mohammad Naeem is expected to join the camp later this evening, while Ali Zaryab will report on July 2.

This final phase of the camp will run until July 4.

It is pertinent to mention that the second phase of the Skills Development Camp, which included 15 players, concluded on Saturday at the NCA.

During that phase, players took part in rigorous fitness and fielding sessions from 6:00 am to 8:00 am, followed by skill-based sessions — including net practice — from 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm at both the Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) Ground and the NCA, from Monday to Thursday.

Players also engaged in match-scenario training at the LCCA Ground during the final two days of the second phase.

Overall, 47 players were shortlisted for the camp, divided into three groups, running from June 16 to July 5.

Following the conclusion of the second phase, the PCB announced the 17 players selected for the final phase taking place from June 30 to July 4.

Director of High Performance, Aqib Javed, in a statement released by the PCB, stated that the players were invited to the camp after “detailed discussions” with newly appointed white-ball head coach Mike Hesson.

Javed emphasised that the camp offers a valuable opportunity for the players to refine their skills during a brief window away from competitive cricket.

Third batch of Pakistan players called up for Skills Development camp:

Ali Zaryab, Azan Awais, Faisal Akram, Fawad Ali, Mohammad Naeem, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Mohammad Suleman, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Musa Khan, Omair Bin Yousaf, Rohail Nazir, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Shamyl Hussain, Ubaid Shah, Usman Khan and Waqar Ahmed.

Second batch of Pakistan players for Skills Development camp:

Aamir Jamal, Ali Raza, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Mehran Mumtaz, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Faiq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mubasir Khan, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shahid Aziz and Yasir Khan.

First batch of Pakistan players called up for Skills Development camp:

Aamir Jamal, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Babar Azam, Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza and Sufyan Moqim