Steve Smith reveals unusual recovery process from finger injury without surgery

Australia's Steve Smith leaves the field injured during day three of the ICC World Test Championship Final match at Lord's, London. Picture date: Friday June 13th, 2025. - AFP

BARBADOS: Australia's veteran batter Steve Smith has recovered from a finger injury and resumed training, with strong chances of his inclusion in the playing XI for the second Test against the West Indies, starting on July three in St. George's.

Smith sustained a compound dislocation of his right little finger during the World Test Championship final at Lord’s.

Speaking about his recovery, Smith revealed that he avoided surgery through an unconventional approach—regaining his batting rhythm at a baseball batting cage in New York.

"I started with tennis balls and soft cricket balls. By the second session, I was facing hard balls. I sent footage back to the medical staff in Barbados and they were pleased with the progress," Smith explained.

Smith had his stitches removed and was fitted with a thinner splint to ease discomfort while wearing batting gloves.

"It feels like normal training for me now. There's no real pain. The splint limits movement slightly, but I’ve got good range back and I’m hitting the ball well," he said.

While batting appeared unaffected, fielding may pose a fresh challenge for Smith.

"Fielding in front of the wicket will probably be the strangest thing. I’ve never done that in a Test. I might be at mid-on, mid-off, or fine leg—definitely different from slip," he admitted.

He expressed support for Australia’s new-look top order, which includes debutants like Sam Konstas.

"These guys are good players. There’s been a lot of talk, but they just need time and opportunity. It doesn’t always click right away—my first Test hundred came in my 12th match. They’ve got talent and bright futures," Smith he concluded.

According to reports, there are strong chances of his inclusion in the playing XI for the upcoming Grenada Test, where he would expected to bat at number four.

It is pertinent to mention that in the first Test of the series, Australia secured a commanding 159-run victory over the West Indies, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.