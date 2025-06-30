Club World Cup: PSG knock out Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami

Paris St Germain's Joao Neves (Right) Nuno Mendes (First from left) and Marquinhos celebrate after Inter Miami CF's Tomas Aviles's own goal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on June 29, 2025. — Reuters

ATLANTA: Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) knocked out Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami from the FIFA Club World Cup, outclassing the Herons 4-0 here at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday.

João Neves struck twice in the Round of 16 clash before a Miami own goal, while Achraf Hakimi made it four-nil by halftime.

PSG will take on the winner of the Bayern Munich and Flamengo encounter in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Inter Miami’s goalkeeper, Oscar Ustari, made six saves, while PSG's Gianluigi Donnarumma had to make just three after Javier Mascherano’s side were not allowed to create an opportunity by European Champions for the first 50 minutes.

The match was Messi's first appearance against PSG since leaving the club and coming to America two years ago.

Desire Doue was successful in winning a free kick just outside the penalty area for PSG less than five minutes into the match. Vitinha delivered the kick perfectly for Neves, who headed it into the net.

PSG continued to dominate the match until Neves doubled the advantage in the 39th minute. Fabian Ruiz stole the ball from Sergio Busquets, and after the quick passing sequence, Neves found himself in a perfect place to score a goal.

In the 44th minute, it was Tomas Aviles who unfortunately chested a PSG cross over his own goal line.

Moments later, PSG's Bradley Barcola created a perfect chance, which Hakimi capitalised on.

After a quiet first half, Messi found an opportunity with Miami's first shot attempt in the 51st minute, which he failed to convert.