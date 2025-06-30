Conor McGregor hails Ilia Topuria after Charles Oliveira KO

An undated photo of former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor (Left) and Ilia Topuria. — Instagram

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor has praised Spain’s Ilia Topuria after his stunning first-round knockout victory over Brazil’s Charles Oliveira on Saturday, saying 'no one can deny' the huge knockout Topuria produced in just 147 seconds.

Topuria, who remained undefeated and extended his professional record to 17-0, moved up from featherweight after a dominant run that included wins over top contenders like Josh Emmett and Bryce Mitchell.

With the win, Topuria joins the elite group of fighters like McGregor who have won UFC titles in two different divisions.

After the fight, Topuria faced off against English MMA star Paddy Pimblett, who could be his next opponent.

McGregor liked the duo’s interaction as he outlined his thoughts on the main event clash.

McGregor praised Topuria’s skill in a social media post, saying ‘no one can deny the knockout’ and also showed respect and sympathy to Oliveira.

"Congrats on winning my old titles, Ilia!. He said he gonna rest his [expletive] on Paddy's head too hahah fair play,” McGregor wrote on his X account, referring to his time as a double-champ in 2016.

"Good [lightweight] scrap that one is as well [in my opinion]. UFC is back? Or still missing something..?

"[Three] KO back-to-back is very good. No one can deny the knockout. I like [Topuria]. Unlucky to Charles also. Styles make fights! You are a tremendous and legendary UFC fighter. Rest up."

The Georgian-born Spanish fighter will make his first title defence by the end of the year.